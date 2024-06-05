Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, looks out over the Normandy American Cemetery in Normandy, France, on June 3, 2024. This year marks 80 years since Operation Overlord when Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy in the largest air, land and sea invasion ever executed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 05:04
|Photo ID:
|8454254
|VIRIN:
|240603-F-PY937-2002
|Resolution:
|5681x3780
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|COLLEVILLE-SUR MER, FR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy [Image 25 of 25], by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT