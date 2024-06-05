Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Admiral-21 Candidate Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 3 of 3]

    Admiral-21 Candidate Aboard USS Tripoli

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240529-N-IL330-1002
    Capt. Gary A. Harrington II, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, interviews Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Nicholas Holst, from Salt Lake City, a Seaman to Admiral-21 candidate, May 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 04:27
    Photo ID: 8454206
    VIRIN: 240529-N-IL330-1002
    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

