240529-N-IL330-1003

Capt. Gary A. Harrington II, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, interviews Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Nicholas Holst, from Salt Lake City, a Seaman to Admiral-21 candidate, May 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 Photo ID: 8454205 This work, Admiral-21 Candidate Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS