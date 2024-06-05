Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Replenishment-At-Sea Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 8 of 8]

    Replenishment-At-Sea Aboard USS Tripoli

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240528-N-KX492-2251
    Retail Service Specialist 3rd Class Adrian Gill, from Chicago, right, cuts the hair of Chief Electrician’s Mate Ian Gonzalez, from Carson, California, aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, May 28, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 04:25
    Photo ID: 8454182
    VIRIN: 052824-N-KX492-2251
    Resolution: 5168x3445
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replenishment-At-Sea Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Replenishment-At-Sea Aboard USS Tripoli
    Replenishment-At-Sea Aboard USS Tripoli
    Replenishment-At-Sea Aboard USS Tripoli
    Replenishment-At-Sea Aboard USS Tripoli
    Replenishment-At-Sea Aboard USS Tripoli
    Replenishment-At-Sea Aboard USS Tripoli
    Replenishment-At-Sea Aboard USS Tripoli
    Replenishment-At-Sea Aboard USS Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT