240528-N-KX492-2251

Retail Service Specialist 3rd Class Adrian Gill, from Chicago, right, cuts the hair of Chief Electrician’s Mate Ian Gonzalez, from Carson, California, aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, May 28, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 04:25 Photo ID: 8454182 VIRIN: 052824-N-KX492-2251 Resolution: 5168x3445 Size: 1.62 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Replenishment-At-Sea Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.