United States Marine Corps expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialists with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, participate in a simulated fire training exercise at MCAS Iwakuni, May 31, 2024. MCAS Iwakuni Fire and Emergency Services and ARFF were recently recognized as the USMC Medium Fire Department of the Year for 2023 based on their high sustained performance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 02:52 Photo ID: 8454065 VIRIN: 240531-M-BU985-1159 Resolution: 3627x5440 Size: 10.45 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training for Success! Working Dog Handlers and Special Reaction Team perform training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Rylan Adcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.