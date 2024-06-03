Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting and Fire and Emergency Services were recently awarded as the Medium Fire Department of the Year

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    United States Marine Corps expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialists with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, participate in a simulated fire training exercise by rescuing survivors at MCAS Iwakuni, May 31, 2024. MCAS Iwakuni Fire and Emergency Services and ARFF were recently recognized as the USMC Medium Fire Department of the Year for 2023 based on their high sustained performance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 02:52
    Photo ID: 8454064
    VIRIN: 240531-M-BU985-1151
    Resolution: 3671x5506
    Size: 11 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting and Fire and Emergency Services were recently awarded as the Medium Fire Department of the Year [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Rylan Adcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Fighters
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Simulation
    Fire and Emergency Services
    Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting
    Medium Fire Department of the Year

