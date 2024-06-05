Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting and Fire and Emergency Services were recently awarded as the Medium Fire Department of the Year

United States Marine Corps Sgt. Carlos Garcia Moyett, a native of Puerto Rico and an expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Crew Leader, and native of Puerto Rico, discusses plans for a training simulation before it begins at MCAS Iwakuni, May 31, 2024. MCAS Iwakuni Fire and Emergency Services and ARFF were recently recognized as the USMC Medium Fire Department of the Year for 2023 based on their high sustained performance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)

