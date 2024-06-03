Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Portland Fleet Week Welcomes Ships from U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy [Image 10 of 10]

    Portland Fleet Week Welcomes Ships from U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Heather Wamsley 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    The Kington-class coastal defense vessel HMCS Yellowknife (MM 706) arrives for the annual Rose Festival during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon June 5, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 23:40
    Photo ID: 8453706
    VIRIN: 240605-N-DS883-1129
    Resolution: 4473x3195
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portland Fleet Week Welcomes Ships from U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Heather Wamsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Portland Fleet Week Welcomes Ships from U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy
    Portland Fleet Week Welcomes Ships from U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy
    Portland Fleet Week Welcomes Ships from U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy
    Portland Fleet Week Welcomes Ships from U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy
    Portland Fleet Week Welcomes Ships from U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy
    Portland Fleet Week Welcomes Ships from U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy
    Portland Fleet Week Welcomes Ships from U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy
    Portland Fleet Week Welcomes Ships from U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy
    Portland Fleet Week Welcomes Ships from U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy
    Portland Fleet Week Welcomes Ships from U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Week
    Portland Fleet Week
    ship arrival
    Portland Rose Fest
    Rose Festival 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT