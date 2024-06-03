Portland Fleet Week Welcomes Ships from U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy

The Kingston-class coastal defense vessel HMCS Edmonton (MM 703) arrives for the annual Rose Festival during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon June 5, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)

