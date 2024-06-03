Emory S Land conducts swim call in Ulithi

ULITHI, Yap (May 19, 2024) Chief Warrant Officer Rigoberto Lopez, left, provides safety watch while Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Joshua Farley, both assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), participates in a swim call in the waters of the Ulithi Atoll, May 19. Ulithi Atoll played a pivotal role in U.S. strategy during World War II, serving as the base of operations for the battle of Leyte Gulf and invasion of Okinawa. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

