U.S. Army Spc. Jace Velasquez, a combat medic specialist with the 19th Cavalry Regiment, prepares to apply a tourniquet on a medical mannequin, during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise at Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 5, 2024. JEMX 2024 is a combined training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fresh whole blood, care of military working dogs, and air transport capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 20:51 Photo ID: 8453426 VIRIN: 240605-A-YF238-1002 Resolution: 4950x3300 Size: 6.17 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US Hometown: BELL, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: HARKER HEIGHTS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JEMX 2024 day three simulated field hospital [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Brandon Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.