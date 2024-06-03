Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JEMX 2024 day three simulated field hospital [Image 2 of 3]

    JEMX 2024 day three simulated field hospital

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Jace Velasquez, a combat medic specialist with the 19th Cavalry Regiment, prepares to apply a tourniquet on a medical mannequin, during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise at Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 5, 2024. JEMX 2024 is a combined training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fresh whole blood, care of military working dogs, and air transport capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)

    TAGS

    68w
    222ndBOD
    JEMX

