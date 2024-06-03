Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, SEA to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, shares a moment with Paula Clark, a group leader for the Good Grief Camp, during the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) 30th Annual National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp, May 26, 2024. The seminar welcomes hundreds of surviving military families to the nation’s capital over Memorial Day weekend every year. It offers a Good Grief Camp for children and workshops for grieving adults and provides opportunities for surviving family members to remember the life and legacy of their fallen loved ones, regardless of the circumstances of their death. (Courtesy photo by Tara Ruby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 20:14 Photo ID: 8453413 VIRIN: 240526-A-ST671-7754 Resolution: 1706x2206 Size: 1.62 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30th Annual TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.