    30th Annual TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp [Image 1 of 4]

    30th Annual TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    National Guard Bureau

    SEA Tony Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, speaks during the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) 30th Annual National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp, May 26, 2024. The seminar welcomes hundreds of surviving military families to the nation’s capital over Memorial Day weekend every year. It offers a Good Grief Camp for children and workshops for grieving adults and provides opportunities for surviving family members to remember the life and legacy of their fallen loved ones, regardless of the circumstances of their death. (Courtesy photo: Ashley Cross)

    TAPS
    Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors
    Good Grief Camp
    30th Annual
    SEA Whitehead

