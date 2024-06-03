AFC hosts seven teams this June 2024 to determine what squad will go on to the Army Best Squad Competition later this year.
Competitors at this event include: ARCENT, ARNORTH, ARSOUTH, ATEC, DEVCOM, FCC, and MRDC.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 19:36
|Photo ID:
|8453400
|VIRIN:
|240603-A-ML879-2100
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|APG, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFC Best Squad Competition 2024, by MSG Katie Smith, identified by DVIDS
