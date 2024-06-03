Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scripted Number One at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    Scripted Number One at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Stocking up to shorten time… Naval Hospital Bremerton’s ScriptCenter - an automated – and secure - prescription refill dispenser available around the clock for eligible beneficiaries at NHB, the Navy Exchange on Naval Base Kitsap Bangor and in The Commons on Naval Station Everett - is used more than any other in the U.S. for picking up prescriptions, including locations such as Mayo Clinic, Vanderbilt, and John Hopkins. ScriptCenters were initially installed on NAVSTA Everett in 2021 and added on NBK Bangor and NHB in February 2022. New users at NHB and NAVSTA Everett can start the process by using their cell phone to text the words ‘get in line’ to 1-877-909-2512 for Q-Anywhere (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 16:15
    Photo ID: 8453054
    VIRIN: 240605-N-HU933-1111
    Resolution: 765x847
    Size: 170.7 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scripted Number One at Naval Hospital Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Scripted Number One at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pharmacy
    DHA
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    ScriptCenter
    nmrtc bremerton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT