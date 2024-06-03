Stocking up to shorten time… Naval Hospital Bremerton’s ScriptCenter - an automated – and secure - prescription refill dispenser available around the clock for eligible beneficiaries at NHB, the Navy Exchange on Naval Base Kitsap Bangor and in The Commons on Naval Station Everett - is used more than any other in the U.S. for picking up prescriptions, including locations such as Mayo Clinic, Vanderbilt, and John Hopkins. ScriptCenters were initially installed on NAVSTA Everett in 2021 and added on NBK Bangor and NHB in February 2022. New users at NHB and NAVSTA Everett can start the process by using their cell phone to text the words ‘get in line’ to 1-877-909-2512 for Q-Anywhere (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 16:15 Photo ID: 8453054 VIRIN: 240605-N-HU933-1111 Resolution: 765x847 Size: 170.7 KB Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Scripted Number One at Naval Hospital Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.