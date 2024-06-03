Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-day Ceremony Rehearsal [Image 2 of 2]

    D-day Ceremony Rehearsal

    COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, FRANCE

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    529th Military Police company conducts rehearsals for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetary and Memorial, in Colleville-sur-Mer, France on June 5th, 2024.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 14:58
    Location: COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, FR
    D-Day Ceremony Rehearsal
    D-day Ceremony Rehearsal

