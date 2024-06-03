Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceremonial Excellence [Image 4 of 9]

    Ceremonial Excellence

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon, execute their “long line” sequence during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington D.C., May 31, 2024. The hosting official for the evening was Lt. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy, Deputy Commandant, Information, and the guest of honor was The Honorable John Sherman, Department of Defense Chief Information Officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Iyer P. Ramakrishna)

    This work, Ceremonial Excellence [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

