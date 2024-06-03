Ceremonial Excellence

Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon, execute their “long line” sequence during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington D.C., May 31, 2024. The hosting official for the evening was Lt. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy, Deputy Commandant, Information, and the guest of honor was The Honorable John Sherman, Department of Defense Chief Information Officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Iyer P. Ramakrishna)

Date Taken: 05.31.2024
Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US