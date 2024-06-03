Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – WAREX 2nd BDE, 87th TD – RG 40 M2HB, Firing Table II/IV – 5 June 2024 [Image 5 of 6]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – WAREX 2nd BDE, 87th TD – RG 40 M2HB, Firing Table II/IV – 5 June 2024

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    US Army Reserve Command Warrior Exercise 2024 (WAREX 24) serves as a platform for units to train and prepare capable, lethal, and combat-ready forces in collective tasks aligned with their respective commander's training objectives. WAREX 24 is taking place at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) from 1-15 JUN 2024. Soldiers from US Army Reserve units are here on ASA Fort Dix Range 29A during WAREX 24. The soldiers are preparing to complete the M2HB Firing Table II/IV on Range 40 using the M2 (.50 Cal) and MK 19 Grenade Launcher. (Images captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Kevin McDevitt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 14:52
    Photo ID: 8452736
    VIRIN: 240605-O-BC272-8183
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.96 MB
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – WAREX 2nd BDE, 87th TD – RG 40 M2HB, Firing Table II/IV – 5 June 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – WAREX 2nd BDE, 87th TD – RG 40 M2HB, Firing Table II/IV – 5 June 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – WAREX 2nd BDE, 87th TD – RG 40 M2HB, Firing Table II/IV – 5 June 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – WAREX 2nd BDE, 87th TD – RG 40 M2HB, Firing Table II/IV – 5 June 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – WAREX 2nd BDE, 87th TD – RG 40 M2HB, Firing Table II/IV – 5 June 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – WAREX 2nd BDE, 87th TD – RG 40 M2HB, Firing Table II/IV – 5 June 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – WAREX 2nd BDE, 87th TD – RG 40 M2HB, Firing Table II/IV – 5 June 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix Army Reserve WAREX Firing Tables New Jersey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT