Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – WAREX 2nd BDE, 87th TD – RG 40 M2HB, Firing Table II/IV – 5 June 2024

US Army Reserve Command Warrior Exercise 2024 (WAREX 24) serves as a platform for units to train and prepare capable, lethal, and combat-ready forces in collective tasks aligned with their respective commander's training objectives. WAREX 24 is taking place at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) from 1-15 JUN 2024. Soldiers from US Army Reserve units are here on ASA Fort Dix Range 29A during WAREX 24. The soldiers are preparing to complete the M2HB Firing Table II/IV on Range 40 using the M2 (.50 Cal) and MK 19 Grenade Launcher. (Images captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Kevin McDevitt)

