I Am Navy Medicine – and Navy MSC In-Service Procurement Program appointee - Lt. j.g. Paulo C. Guillen

With a little touch of familial support…Lt. j.g. Paulo C. Guillen is commissioned as a Navy Medical Service Corps officer with uniform assistance from his family, June 3, 2024, at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton. Guillen was selected for the MSC In-Service Procurement Program last year. The MSC In-Service Procurement Program provides a pathway to an officer commission for career motivated active-duty enlisted personnel like Guillen, in pay grades E-5 through E-9, who meet the eligibility criteria defined. His commission specialty focus will be in healthcare administration, part of the wide range of undergraduate and graduate training opportunities offered in a variety of MSC specialties leading to a MSC commission. Opportunities are also available in such specialties as physician assistant, environmental health, entomology, radiation health, industrial hygiene, pharmacy, occupational therapy, and social work

(official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).

