CNO Meet with Royal Bahraini Military Leadership

MANAMA, Bahrain – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Commander in Charge, Bahrain Defense Force and Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Al Bin Ali, Commander, Royal Bahrain Naval Force, June 5, 2024. During the visit, Franchetti applauded the significant advances in interoperability between the two navies and her commitment to advance Navy-to-Navy relations with purpose and urgency. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray)

