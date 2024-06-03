Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO Meet with Royal Bahraini Military Leadership [Image 1 of 4]

    CNO Meet with Royal Bahraini Military Leadership

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    MANAMA, Bahrain – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets members from the Royal Bahraini Military, during her visit to the Bahrain Defense Force Headquarters in Manama, Bahrain,, June 5, 2024. During the visit, Franchetti applauded the significant advances in interoperability between the two navies and her commitment to advance Navy-to-Navy relations with purpose and urgency. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 10:04
    Photo ID: 8451633
    VIRIN: 240605-N-UD469-1521
    Resolution: 6700x4467
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Meet with Royal Bahraini Military Leadership [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNO Meet with Royal Bahraini Military Leadership
    CNO Meet with Royal Bahraini Military Leadership
    CNO Meet with Royal Bahraini Military Leadership
    CNO Meet with Royal Bahraini Military Leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    5th Fleet
    Franchetti

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT