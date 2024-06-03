CNO Meet with Royal Bahraini Military Leadership

MANAMA, Bahrain – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets members from the Royal Bahraini Military, during her visit to the Bahrain Defense Force Headquarters in Manama, Bahrain,, June 5, 2024. During the visit, Franchetti applauded the significant advances in interoperability between the two navies and her commitment to advance Navy-to-Navy relations with purpose and urgency. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray)

Date Taken: 06.05.2024