JPMRC-X | 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Resupplies Infantry Soldiers via Sling Load

Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, relocate a pallet of water in preparation for a sling load resupply to U.S. and Philippine Army soldiers conducting jungle operations during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 3, 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.



The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry)

