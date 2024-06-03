Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC-X | 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Resupplies Infantry Soldiers via Sling Load [Image 1 of 3]

    JPMRC-X | 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Resupplies Infantry Soldiers via Sling Load

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, prepare a resupply package being transported via sling load to U.S. and Philippine Army soldiers conducting jungle operations during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 3, 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.

    The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 08:35
    Photo ID: 8451407
    VIRIN: 240603-Z-VV699-1109
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC-X | 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Resupplies Infantry Soldiers via Sling Load [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tommie Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    sk24

