U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman converses with students attending the Enlisted Undergraduate Space Training course at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., May 31, 2024. Hosted by Space Delta 1, EUST lays the groundwork for a career in space operations, covering a broad spectrum of space topics to include military space history, space policy, orbital mechanics, and cyberspace operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 07:14 Photo ID: 8451351 VIRIN: 240531-F-RR403-1010 Resolution: 5448x3625 Size: 4.86 MB Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSO visits NSSI, 319th CTS students [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.