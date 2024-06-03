Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Lifelong Passion: Wilford’s Journey to Teacher of the Year for Europe-South District

    A Lifelong Passion: Wilford’s Journey to Teacher of the Year for Europe-South District

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    240523-N-NC885-2005 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 23, 2024) Katie Wilford, an inclusion teacher at Rota Middle/High School, poses for a photo at the school grounds, May, 23, 2024. Wilford was recently awarded 2024-2025 Teacher of the Year for Europe-South school district. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 07:03
    Photo ID: 8451349
    VIRIN: 240523-N-NC885-2005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Lifelong Passion: Wilford’s Journey to Teacher of the Year for Europe-South District, by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Lifelong Passion: Wilford&rsquo;s Journey to Teacher of the Year for Europe-South District

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Rota
    special education
    DODEA
    teacher of the year
    Rota Middle-High School
    inclusion specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT