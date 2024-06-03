240523-N-NC885-2005 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 23, 2024) Katie Wilford, an inclusion teacher at Rota Middle/High School, poses for a photo at the school grounds, May, 23, 2024. Wilford was recently awarded 2024-2025 Teacher of the Year for Europe-South school district. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 07:03 Photo ID: 8451349 VIRIN: 240523-N-NC885-2005 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.74 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Lifelong Passion: Wilford’s Journey to Teacher of the Year for Europe-South District, by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.