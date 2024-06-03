240523-N-NC885-2005 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 23, 2024) Katie Wilford, an inclusion teacher at Rota Middle/High School, poses for a photo at the school grounds, May, 23, 2024. Wilford was recently awarded 2024-2025 Teacher of the Year for Europe-South school district. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)
A Lifelong Passion: Wilford’s Journey to Teacher of the Year for Europe-South District
