CSO visits NSSI, 319th CTS students

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman greets Brig. Gen. Matthew Cantore, Space Training and Readiness Command deputy commander, and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Karmann-Monique Pogue, STARCOM senior enlisted leader, outside the Moorman Space Education and Training Center at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., May 31, 2024. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

Date Taken: 05.31.2024
Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US