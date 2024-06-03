Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSO visits NSSI, 319th CTS students [Image 1 of 8]

    CSO visits NSSI, 319th CTS students

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Capt. Charles Rivezzo 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman converses with students attending the Enlisted Undergraduate Space Training course at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., May 31, 2024. Hosted by Space Delta 1, EUST lays the groundwork for a career in space operations, covering a broad spectrum of space topics to include military space history, space policy, orbital mechanics, and cyberspace operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Charles Rivezzo)

    This work, CSO visits NSSI, 319th CTS students [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Charles Rivezzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSO
    NSSI
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    319th Combat Training Squadron

