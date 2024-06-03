VMM-146 assumes authority of Marine tiltrotor mission

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (June 1, 2024) Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 reinforced is relieved by VMM-146 (REIN) during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June. 1. U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa deployed both VMM squadrons to support aerial and combat operations in the Horn of Africa. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (US Air Force SrA John Macera)

