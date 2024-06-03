Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM-146 assumes authority of Marine tiltrotor mission [Image 6 of 10]

    VMM-146 assumes authority of Marine tiltrotor mission

    DJIBOUTI

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman John Macera 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (June 1, 2024) Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 reinforced is relieved by VMM-146 (REIN) during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June. 1. U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa deployed both VMM squadrons to support aerial and combat operations in the Horn of Africa. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (US Air Force SrA John Macera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 06:47
    Photo ID: 8451341
    VIRIN: 240601-Z-OB506-1010
    Resolution: 5599x3733
    Size: 11.47 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-146 assumes authority of Marine tiltrotor mission [Image 10 of 10], by SrA John Macera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMM-146 assumes authority of Marine tiltrotor mission
    VMM-146 assumes authority of Marine tiltrotor mission
    VMM-146 assumes authority of Marine tiltrotor mission
    VMM-146 assumes authority of Marine tiltrotor mission
    VMM-146 assumes authority of Marine tiltrotor mission
    VMM-146 assumes authority of Marine tiltrotor mission
    VMM-146 assumes authority of Marine tiltrotor mission
    VMM-146 assumes authority of Marine tiltrotor mission
    VMM-146 assumes authority of Marine tiltrotor mission
    VMM-146 assumes authority of Marine tiltrotor mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    VMM-146 assumes authority of Marine tiltrotor mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CJTF-HOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT