Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command visits Command Destroyer Squadron Seven

SINGAPORE (June, 03 2024) - Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command recognizes Sailors of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, during a scheduled visit to Changi Naval Base.

As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Deighton Joel Saint-Cyr)

