Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command visits Command Destroyer Squadron Seven

SINGAPORE (June, 03 2024) Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command listens as Capt. Sean Lewis, Commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, speaks about the unit readiness and capabilities of the Littoral Combat Ship in the Indo-Pacific region.

As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Deighton Joel Saint-Cyr)

