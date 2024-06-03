Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command visits Command Destroyer Squadron Seven [Image 4 of 6]

    Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command visits Command Destroyer Squadron Seven

    CHANGI, SINGAPORE

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Deighton Saint-Cyr 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SINGAPORE (June, 03 2024) Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Capt. Sean Lewis, Commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, discuss the role of DESRON 7’s presence in the Indo-Pacific region and future mission goals.
    As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Deighton Joel Saint-Cyr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 05:20
    Photo ID: 8451264
    VIRIN: 240603-N-NS025-1062
    Resolution: 2550x1700
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: CHANGI, SG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command visits Command Destroyer Squadron Seven [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Deighton Saint-Cyr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command visits Command Destroyer Squadron Seven
    Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command visits Command Destroyer Squadron Seven
    Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command visits Command Destroyer Squadron Seven
    Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command visits Command Destroyer Squadron Seven
    Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command visits Command Destroyer Squadron Seven
    Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command visits Command Destroyer Squadron Seven

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US NAVY
    DESRON 7
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT