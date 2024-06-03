Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 8]

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, center, talks to members of helping agencies during a visit to Tower 220 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jun. 3, 2024. Agencies such as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and the Sexual Assault and Prevention Response Program allow Airmen and families to seek resources and support in a single facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 03:45
    Photo ID: 8451135
    VIRIN: 240603-F-TF852-1004
    Resolution: 5957x3976
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    USFJ
    5th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT