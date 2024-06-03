U.S. Air Force Lt Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, center, talks to members of helping agencies during a visit to Tower 220 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jun. 3, 2024. Agencies such as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and the Sexual Assault and Prevention Response Program allow Airmen and families to seek resources and support in a single facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 03:45 Photo ID: 8451135 VIRIN: 240603-F-TF852-1004 Resolution: 5957x3976 Size: 3.22 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.