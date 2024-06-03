Sasebo-based Sailors serve snow cones to community members cones during the U.S. Navy-Saikai City Friendship Fishing Day at the Yokose Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) Facility in Saikai, Japan, June 2, 2024. Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and Naval Beach Unit 7 (NBU 7, in cooperation with the Kyushu Defense Bureau and Saikai City, held the inaugural U.S. Navy-Saikai City

Friendship Fishing Day to celebrate the friendship and partnership between the U.S. Navy and the local Japanese community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 02:31 Photo ID: 8451060 VIRIN: 240602-N-II719-1026 Resolution: 5528x3685 Size: 8.6 MB Location: SAIKAI, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy-Saikai City Friendship Fishing Day 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.