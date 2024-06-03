Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy-Saikai City Friendship Fishing Day 2024 [Image 6 of 11]

    U.S. Navy-Saikai City Friendship Fishing Day 2024

    SAIKAI, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Cmdr. Frederick Crayton, commanding officer, Naval Beach Unit 7 (NBU7), hands a prize to a Japanese community member during the U.S. Navy-Saikai City Friendship Fishing Day award ceremony at the Yokose Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) Facility in Saikai, Japan, June 2, 2024. Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and NBU 7, in cooperation with the Kyushu Defense Bureau and Saikai City, held the inaugural U.S. Navy-Saikai City Friendship Fishing Day to celebrate
    the friendship and partnership between the U.S. Navy and the local Japanese community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

