U.S. Navy-Saikai City Friendship Fishing Day 2024

Cmdr. Frederick Crayton, commanding officer, Naval Beach Unit 7 (NBU7), hands a prize to a Japanese community member during the U.S. Navy-Saikai City Friendship Fishing Day award ceremony at the Yokose Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) Facility in Saikai, Japan, June 2, 2024. Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and NBU 7, in cooperation with the Kyushu Defense Bureau and Saikai City, held the inaugural U.S. Navy-Saikai City Friendship Fishing Day to celebrate

the friendship and partnership between the U.S. Navy and the local Japanese community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

