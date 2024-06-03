U.S. Navy-Saikai City Friendship Fishing Day 2024

Sasebo-based Sailors, family members, and Japanese community members pose for a group photo on a Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) during the U.S. Navy-Saikai City Friendship Fishing Day at the Yokose LCAC Facility in Saikai, Japan, June 2, 2024. Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and Naval Beach Unit 7 (NBU 7, in cooperation with the Kyushu Defense Bureau and Saikai City, held the

inaugural U.S. Navy-Saikai City Friendship Fishing Day to celebrate the friendship and partnership between the U.S. Navy and the local Japanese community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

