U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Japanese government officials visit Iwo Jima to observe Carrier Air Wing 5 field carrier landing practice.

U.S. Marines, Sailors and Master Labor Contract employees with Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni observe an F/A-18E Super Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, with Japanese representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Yamaguchi Prefectural Government, Iwakuni City, and Yanai City after a trip to Iwo Jima, May 9, 2024. The group visited Iwo Jima to observe Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 conduct field carrier landing practice (FCLP) as well as visit historical sites from the battle of Iwo Jima. FCLP is required flight training that precedes carrier landing operations and simulates, as near as practicable, the conditions encountered during carrier landing operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)

