    U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Japanese government officials visit Iwo Jima to observe Carrier Air Wing 5 field carrier landing practice. [Image 8 of 14]

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Japanese government officials visit Iwo Jima to observe Carrier Air Wing 5 field carrier landing practice.

    IWOJIMA, TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Andrews 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and Master Labor Contract employees with Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni observe an F/A-18E Super Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, with Japanese representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Yamaguchi Prefectural Government, Iwakuni City, and Yanai City after a trip to Iwo Jima, May 9, 2024. The group visited Iwo Jima to observe Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 conduct field carrier landing practice (FCLP) as well as visit historical sites from the battle of Iwo Jima. FCLP is required flight training that precedes carrier landing operations and simulates, as near as practicable, the conditions encountered during carrier landing operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 02:37
    Photo ID: 8451043
    VIRIN: 240509-M-XY415-1010
    Resolution: 3227x2155
    Size: 806.06 KB
    Location: IWOJIMA, TOKYO, TOKYO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Japanese government officials visit Iwo Jima to observe Carrier Air Wing 5 field carrier landing practice. [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Devin Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNFJ
    YPG
    Iwakuni City
    Yanai City
    MOFAJAPAN
    MODJAPAN

