HMAS COONAWARRA, Australia (May 29, 2024) – U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) demonstrate some of the capabilities of the ship’s repair department to guests during a tour while the tender is moored at HMAS Coonawarra, May 29. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 01:08 Photo ID: 8450915 VIRIN: 240529-N-SF230-2138 Resolution: 5792x3734 Size: 6.29 MB Location: AU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emory S. Land host tours in Darwin [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Pickett II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.