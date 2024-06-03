Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emory S. Land host tours in Darwin [Image 3 of 3]

    Emory S. Land host tours in Darwin

    AUSTRALIA

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    HMAS COONAWARRA, Australia (May 29, 2024) – U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) demonstrate some of the capabilities of the ship’s repair department to guests during a tour while the tender is moored at HMAS Coonawarra, May 29. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 01:08
    Photo ID: 8450915
    VIRIN: 240529-N-SF230-2138
    Resolution: 5792x3734
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emory S. Land host tours in Darwin [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Pickett II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emory S. Land host tours in Darwin
    Emory S. Land host tours in Darwin
    Emory S. Land host tours in Darwin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT