HMAS COONAWARRA, Australia (May 29, 2024) – Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Maurice Lewis, from Richmond, Va., assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), right, demonstrates the electrical maintenance capabilities of the ship’s repair department to guests during a tour while the tender is moored at HMAS Coonawarra, May 29. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 01:08 Photo ID: 8450908 VIRIN: 240529-N-SF230-2040 Resolution: 5491x4480 Size: 4.08 MB Location: AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emory S. Land host tours in Darwin [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Pickett II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.