Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DDG 115 RAS WITH T-AO-194 [Image 4 of 4]

    DDG 115 RAS WITH T-AO-194

    JAPAN

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2024) Sailors perform a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) with Henry J. Kaiser-Class Underway Replenishment Oiler USNS John Ericson (T-AO-194). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander, Task Force 73, in coordination with Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Monroe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 00:57
    Photo ID: 8450890
    VIRIN: 240531-N-BS159-1040
    Resolution: 5539x3693
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DDG 115 RAS WITH T-AO-194 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DDG 115 RAS WITH T-AO-194
    DDG 115 RAS WITH T-AO-194
    DDG 115 RAS WITH T-AO-194
    DDG 115 RAS WITH T-AO-194

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    RAS
    JEC
    DDG 115
    RPR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT