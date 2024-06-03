DDG 115 RAS WITH T-AO-194

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2024) Sailors perform a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) with Henry J. Kaiser-Class Underway Replenishment Oiler USNS John Ericson (T-AO-194). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander, Task Force 73, in coordination with Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Monroe)

