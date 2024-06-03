USS Emory S. Land Hosts Tours for Northern Territorians in Darwin, Australia

HMAS COONAWARRA, Australia (May 30, 2024) – Command Master Chief Jonathan Render, from Tool, Texas, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), left of center, speaks with guests during a tour while the ship is moored at HMAS Coonawarra, May 30. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 Location: AU