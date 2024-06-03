Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Emory S. Land Hosts Tours for Northern Territorians in Darwin, Australia [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Emory S. Land Hosts Tours for Northern Territorians in Darwin, Australia

    AUSTRALIA

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    HMAS COONAWARRA, Australia (May 30, 2024) – Command Master Chief Jonathan Render, from Tool, Texas, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), left of center, speaks with guests during a tour while the ship is moored at HMAS Coonawarra, May 30. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 00:45
    Photo ID: 8450885
    VIRIN: 240530-N-OJ012-1378
    Resolution: 6027x4018
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Emory S. Land Hosts Tours for Northern Territorians in Darwin, Australia [Image 4 of 4], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Emory S. Land Hosts Tours for Northern Territorians in Darwin, Australia
    USS Emory S. Land Hosts Tours for Northern Territorians in Darwin, Australia
    USS Emory S. Land Hosts Tours for Northern Territorians in Darwin, Australia
    USS Emory S. Land Hosts Tours for Northern Territorians in Darwin, Australia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT