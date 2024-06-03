U.S. Army General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and Commander, U.S. European Command, U.S. Army General (Ret.) Mark Milley, the 20th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Paul Saunders, Deputy Commanding General for the United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), Susan and Amelia Eisenhower, and French Dignitaries, stand together during a ceremony for the revealing of the General Dwight D. Eisenhower at Saint Mere Eglise, Normandy, France., June 3, 2024. The U.S. Army and members from European allied nations are participating in the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord, supporting local events across Normandy, from June 1-10, 2024 to commemorate the selfless actions by all the allies on D-Day that continue to resonate 80 years later. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 14:15 Photo ID: 8449481 VIRIN: 240603-A-BZ540-1008 Resolution: 5768x4281 Size: 13.38 MB Location: SAINT MERE EGLISE, FR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY GENERAL EISENHOWER STATUE CEREMONY [Image 24 of 24], by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.