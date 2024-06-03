The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels Perform in Terre Haute, Indiana at the Terre Haute, Air Show (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Russell/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 14:12
|Photo ID:
|8449451
|VIRIN:
|240531-N-KB563-2987
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|11.59 MB
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Angels Perform in Terre Haute, Indiana at the Terre Haute, Air Show [Image 15 of 15], by CPO Michael Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT