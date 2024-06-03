Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80TH ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY GENERAL EISENHOWER STATUE CEREMONY [Image 14 of 15]

    80TH ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY GENERAL EISENHOWER STATUE CEREMONY

    SAINT MERE EGLISE, FRANCE

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A group of French Sailors stand in formation during a ceremony at the French Resistance Monument, Saint Mere Eglise, Normandy, France., June 3, 2024. The U.S. Army and members from European allied nations are participating in the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord, supporting local events across Normandy, from June 1-10, 2024 to commemorate the selfless actions by all the allies on D-Day that continue to resonate 80 years later. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 12:40
    Photo ID: 8449142
    VIRIN: 240603-A-BZ540-1071
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.56 MB
    Location: SAINT MERE EGLISE, FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY GENERAL EISENHOWER STATUE CEREMONY [Image 15 of 15], by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Paratroopers
    USACAPOC
    D-Day
    DDAY80
    80th Anniversary of D-Day

