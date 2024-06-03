Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incirlik community celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage [Image 7 of 8]

    Incirlik community celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alfred Santos, Asian Pacific Heritage Association vice president, provides closing remarks following a luau at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 31, 2024. Originating from over 40 countries and including all Americans who trace their ancestry back to the Asian continent and numerous Pacific islands, the Asian American community encompasses a very diverse group of cultures, religions, languages and customs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 07:39
    Photo ID: 8448451
    VIRIN: 240531-F-TO545-1376
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 7.78 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik community celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Incirlik community celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage
    Incirlik community celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage
    Incirlik community celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage
    Incirlik community celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage
    Incirlik community celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage
    Incirlik community celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage
    Incirlik community celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage
    Incirlik community celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    luau
    39 ABW
    DEI
    AAPI
    APHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT