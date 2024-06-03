Incirlik community celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Malissa Ingham, an Asian Pacific Heritage Association volunteer, poses for a photo during a luau at Incirlik Air

Base, Türkiye, May 31, 2024. The

Department of Defense and Department of the Air Force pay tribute to the generations of

Asian American, Native Hawai’ian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched our nation's history and who continue to be pivotal to our success as a nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

