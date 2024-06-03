U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Malissa Ingham, an Asian Pacific Heritage Association volunteer, poses for a photo during a luau at Incirlik Air
Base, Türkiye, May 31, 2024. The
Department of Defense and Department of the Air Force pay tribute to the generations of
Asian American, Native Hawai’ian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched our nation's history and who continue to be pivotal to our success as a nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 07:39
|Photo ID:
|8448450
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-TO545-1215
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|8.84 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik community celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
