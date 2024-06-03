U.S. Air Force Airmen involved with the Incirlik Asian Pacific Heritage Association serve food during a luau at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 31, 2024. The Department of Defense and Department of the Air Force pay

tribute to the generations of Asian American, Native Hawai’ian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched our nation's history and who

continue to be pivotal to our success as a nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 07:39 Photo ID: 8448448 VIRIN: 240531-F-TO545-1086 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 7.21 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incirlik community celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.