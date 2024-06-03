Incirlik community celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage

U.S. Air Force Maj. John Appiah, 39th Air Base Wing chaplain, provides remarks during a luau at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 31, 2024. Originating from over 40 countries and including all Americans who trace their ancestry back to the Asian continent and numerous Pacific islands, the Asian American community encompasses a very diverse group of cultures, religions, languages and customs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt.
Dhruv Gopinath)
|05.31.2024
|06.04.2024 07:39
|8448447
|240531-F-TO545-1074
|7008x4672
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|1
|0
