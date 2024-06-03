Incirlik community celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Brandi Ann Hamada, 39th Maintenance Squadron commander, speaks about the contributions of Asian Americans to the U.S. military during a luau at

Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 31, 2024. The Department of Defense and Department of the Air Force pay tribute to the generations of Asian American, Native Hawai’ian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched our nation's history and who continue to be pivotal to our success as a nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR